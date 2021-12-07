Diamond producer De Beers to explore mining in Angola

Dec 7 (Reuters) - De Beers Group, Anglo American's AAL.L diamond business, said on Tuesday it had applied to conduct exploration activities in north-eastern Angola.

De Beers Group and the government of Angola will start discussions to agree upon a mineral investment contract, the company said.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.