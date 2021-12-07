World Markets
Diamond producer De Beers to explore mining in Angola

Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Dec 7 (Reuters) - De Beers Group, Anglo American's AAL.L diamond business, said on Tuesday it had applied to conduct exploration activities in north-eastern Angola.

De Beers Group and the government of Angola will start discussions to agree upon a mineral investment contract, the company said.

