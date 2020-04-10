ALRS

Diamond producer Alrosa's sales slump 60% in March due to coronavirus

Polina Devitt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian diamond producer Alrosa said on Friday that its sales in March fell by 60% year on year as the spread of the coronavirus hit demand.

Alrosa, the world's largest diamond producer, sold rough and polished diamonds worth $152.8 million in March compared with $377 million a year ago. Compared with February, its sales were down 56%, the company said in a statement.

