Diamond Offshore Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO), 53 percent owned by Loews Corp. ( L), reported Monday that loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to $74.77 million or $0.54 per share from $95.13 million or $0.69 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.45 per share, compared to last year's loss of $0.67 per share.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $276.38 million from $254.02 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.65 per share on revenues of $249.26 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

