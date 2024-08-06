News & Insights

Diamond Offshore Drilling Reports Q2 Results

August 06, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.33 million or $0.09 per share. The company reported net income of $11.61 million or $0.11 per share in the previous quarter.

Adjusted net income for the quarter were $12.19 million or $0.12 per share, compared to $25.43 million or $0.25 per share in the previous quarter.

Revenues for the quarter were $252.9 million. In the first quarter, the company reported revenues of $274.6 million.

