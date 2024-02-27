Diamond Offshore Drilling Posts Q4 Loss Of $145.70 Mln

(RTTNews) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) reported fourth quarter net loss of $145.70 million or $1.42 per share. Net loss for the third-quarter was $145.02 million or $1.42 per share.

The company's revenue for the fourth quarter was $297.64 million. The company reported third quarter revenue of $244.96 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.12 per share and revenues of $291 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

