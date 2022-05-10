Diamond Offshore Drilling Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) posted an adjusted loss per share of $0.34 for the first quarter of 2022. Net loss was $34.35 million or $0.34 per share, for the quarter. Total revenues were $186.24 million. Contract drilling revenue for the first quarter totaled $150 million.

As of March 31, 2022, Diamond Offshore had total liquidity of $388 million, comprised of $54 million of unrestricted cash, and $334 million of available capacity on its revolving credit facility and delayed draw First Lien Notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.