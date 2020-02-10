Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of -$0.45 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO):

-Earnings: -$74.77 million in Q4 vs. -$79.21 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.54 in Q4 vs. -$0.58 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$62.71 million or -$0.45 per share for the period. -Revenue: $276.38 million in Q4 vs. $232.52 million in the same period last year.

