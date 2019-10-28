Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO):

-Earnings: -$95.13 million in Q3 vs. -$51.11 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.69 in Q3 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$92.80 million or -$0.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.68 per share -Revenue: $254.02 million in Q3 vs. $286.32 million in the same period last year.

