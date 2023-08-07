Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $238.78 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $7.23 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $281.56 million from $232.02 million last year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $238.78 Mln. vs. $7.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.29 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $281.56 Mln vs. $232.02 Mln last year.

