Diamond Offshore Drilling Extends Contract With Bp For Ocean BlackHornet In U.S. Gulf

(RTTNews) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) said that it has executed a two-year contract extension with a subsidiary of bp in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Ocean BlackHornet, commencing in February 2025 in direct continuation of the rig's current contract. The contract extension represents about $350 million dollars of additional backlog.

Diamond Offshore noted that the award, along with the recent Ocean BlackLion award, contributes significantly to its 2025 and 2026 backlog and future cash flows.

