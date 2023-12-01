Diamond Offshore Drilling Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DO

In trading on Friday, shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (Symbol: DO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.12, changing hands as high as $13.22 per share. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.395 per share, with $17.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.15.

