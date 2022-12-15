Diamond magnate Nirav Modi loses bid to take extradition fight to UK supreme court

December 15, 2022 — 05:01 am EST

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Fugitive Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi on Thursday lost a bid to take his fight against extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering to the UK’s Supreme Court.

The jeweller, who fled India in 2018 before details of his alleged involvement in large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank PNBK.NS became public, has argued there is a high risk of suicide if he is extradited.

