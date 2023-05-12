Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. - (DHIL) Declares $1.50 Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. - said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share ($6.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $158.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.83%, the lowest has been 3.48%, and the highest has been 15.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHIL is 0.36%, an increase of 214.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 2,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 160K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 17.51% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 139K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 12.17% over the last quarter.

Touchstone Capital holds 120K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 81,457.10% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 115K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 112K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of January 31, 2021, Diamond Hill has $26.3 billion in assets under management.

