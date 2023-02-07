Diamond Hill Capital Management Cuts Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI)

Fintel reports that Diamond Hill Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.53MM shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI). This represents 2.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 21.91MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 65.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.71% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hanesbrands is $6.91. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.71% from its latest reported closing price of $6.08.

The projected annual revenue for Hanesbrands is $6,248MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual EPS is $1.00.

Fund Sentiment

There are 905 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanesbrands. This is a decrease of 68 owner(s) or 6.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HBI is 0.1358%, a decrease of 23.9823%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.45% to 340,631K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 20,686,961 shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,283,808 shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 49.79% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 13,953,122 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,975,143 shares, representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 25.00% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 12,317,622 shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,293,913 shares, representing an increase of 40.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 19.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,357,776 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,273,702 shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 28.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,178,528 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,021,614 shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 30.96% over the last quarter.

Hanesbrands Declares $0.15 Dividend

Hanesbrands said on August 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 23, 2022 received the payment on September 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $6.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.30%, the lowest has been 2.67%, and the highest has been 10.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Hanesbrands Background Information

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com.

