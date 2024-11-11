News & Insights

Diamond Estates Updates Convertible Debentures

November 11, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (TSE:DWS) has released an update.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has announced the replacement of $4.759 million worth of unsecured convertible debentures with new ones that have updated terms, including a conversion price of $0.24 and a maturity date of November 9, 2025. Insiders of the company have subscribed to a significant portion of these new debentures, which is exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to its valuation. The issuance of these debentures is pending final approval by the TSXV.

