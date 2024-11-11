Diamond Estates Updates Convertible Debentures

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (TSE:DWS) has released an update.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has announced the replacement of $4.759 million worth of unsecured convertible debentures with new ones that have updated terms, including a conversion price of $0.24 and a maturity date of November 9, 2025. Insiders of the company have subscribed to a significant portion of these new debentures, which is exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to its valuation. The issuance of these debentures is pending final approval by the TSXV.

For further insights into TSE:DWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.