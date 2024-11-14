Diamond Electric Revises Earnings Forecast Amid Currency Losses

Diamond Electric Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:6699) has released an update.

Diamond Electric Holdings Co., Ltd. reported foreign exchange losses leading to a revision of its full-year earnings forecast for FY 2025. Despite efforts to boost operating profit through cost reductions, the company’s overall financial outlook has been downgraded due to market slowdowns and postponed product launches. These factors have significantly impacted net sales and ordinary profit projections.

