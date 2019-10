Diamond Eagle in talks to buy fantasy sports provider DraftKings - Bloomberg

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp DEAC.O, a special purpose acquisition company, is in advanced talks to buy fantasy sports provider DraftKings Inc, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Diaomond Eagle is in exclusive negotiations with the Boston-based DraftKings and no transaction has been finalised, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

DraftKings may also consider raising capital in another funding round if a deal doesn't go through, Bloomberg said.

"DraftKings speaks to a variety of companies regarding various matters in the normal course of business, and it is our general policy not to comment on the specifics of any of those discussions," the company said in an emailed statement.

Diamond Eagle was not immediately available for a comment.

Diamond Eagle is a blank-check company founded by Hollywood producer Jeff Sagansky and actor Eli Baker in 2019.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

