DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DMAC) future prospects. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. With the latest financial year loss of US$12m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$15m, the US$71m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which DiaMedica Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 5 of the American Biotechs analysts is that DiaMedica Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$31m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 52%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:DMAC Earnings Per Share Growth February 4th 2022

Underlying developments driving DiaMedica Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on DiaMedica Therapeutics, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at DiaMedica Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has DiaMedica Therapeutics' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on DiaMedica Therapeutics' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.