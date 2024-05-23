News & Insights

Diamedica Therapeutics Files SEC Report

May 23, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) has released an update.

Diamedica Therapeutics Inc. has filed a current report with the SEC, indicating a significant event or update as of May 22, 2024. The company’s voting common shares are listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol DMAC. This report reflects the company’s continuous compliance with the regulatory requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

