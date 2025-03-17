DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $DMAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS ($DMAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, missing estimates of -$0.18 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 273,395 shares (+269.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,484,534
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 193,078 shares (+18.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,048,413
- COOPERMAN LEON G added 113,261 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $615,007
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 76,116 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $413,309
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 68,948 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $374,387
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 59,902 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $325,267
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 51,139 shares (+151.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $277,684
DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DMAC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024
DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DMAC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DMAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $10.0 on 10/07/2024
- Matthew Caufield from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $7.0 on 10/07/2024
