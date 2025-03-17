DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $DMAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS ($DMAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, missing estimates of -$0.18 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DMAC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024

DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DMAC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DMAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $10.0 on 10/07/2024

on 10/07/2024 Matthew Caufield from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $7.0 on 10/07/2024

