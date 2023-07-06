DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 8.50

The average one-year price target for DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) has been revised to 8.50 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.74% from the latest reported closing price of 3.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiaMedica Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMAC is 0.04%, a decrease of 9.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 2,129K shares. The put/call ratio of DMAC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 506K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JMCGX - Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 234K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York holds 234K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 229K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 185K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.