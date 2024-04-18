DiaMedica (DMAC) Up as Stroke Study Dosing Begins Post Relaunch

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC announced that it has dosed the first patient in the relaunch of its mid to late-stage stage pivotal study evaluating the safety and efficacy of its lead product candidate, DM199, to treat acute ischemic stroke (AIS). The company’s shares gained 9.7% on Apr 17, following the encouraging news.

DM199 is DiaMedica’s recombinant (synthetic) form of human tissue kallikrein-1, which will be developed in the pivotal phase II/III ReMEDy2 study for AIS patients. The investigational candidate’s novel mechanism of action aims at enhancing collateral blood flow in the brain tissues affected by the stroke.

In 2022, the FDA placed a clinical hold on DiaMedica’s ReMEDy2 study of DM199 based on three reports of serious treatment-related adverse events. It was observed that those three AIS patients experienced clinically significant transient hypotension (low blood pressure), shortly after initiation of the intravenous (IV) dose of DM199.

Additionally, the blood pressure levels of the three patients recovered back to their baseline blood pressure within minutes after the IV infusion was stopped.

Eventually, the clinical hold on the pivotal phase II/III ReMEDy2 study of DM199 for AIS was lifted by the FDA in 2023.

The decision was taken after a thorough review of DiaMedica’s ReMEDy2 study protocol modifications, which were expected to address the adverse events, the rationale behind it and data supporting the protocol modifications.

The pivotal phase II/III ReMEDy2 study of DM199 for AIS is expected to enroll approximately 350 patients across up to 100 sites globally. The treatment duration of the study is three weeks. Enrolled patients will be divided into two groups, receiving either DM199 or placebo, beginning within 24 hours of the onset of AIS symptoms, with the final follow-up at 90 days.

DiaMedica expects to activate most of its DM199 study sites in the United States by the end of the third quarter of 2024. AIS study sites in Canada and Australia are expected to be activated in the third and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.

Apart from the neurology indication, DiaMedica is simultaneously evaluating DM199 for treating chronic kidney disease. The company plans to announce the next steps for its cardio-renal disease program later in 2024.

