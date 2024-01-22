DiaMedica Appoints Lorianne Masuoka As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) announced Monday the appointment of Lorianne Masuoka as Chief Medical Officer. Masuoka is a board-certified neurologist with more than 25 years of experience in managing clinical programs from early stage to drug approvals and strategic alliances.

Masuoka is a board-certified neurologist, experienced in treating stroke patients, who has successfully created and overseen high performing teams to lead the clinical development of new medicines, with a focus in neurology and oncology.

Masuoka served as Chief Medical Officer of Epygenix Therapeutics, Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS), Cubist Pharmaceuticals, and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) where she managed teams in the areas of clinical research, pharmacovigilance, biostatistics and data management, regulatory affairs, and clinical operations.

Previously, she held various roles of increasing responsibility at FivePrime Therapeutics and Chiron (now Novartis). In addition to her executive roles, Masuoka most recently served as a Board member at Pfenex Inc. and serves as a Board member at Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

In connection with Masuoka's appointment, DiaMedica granted her an inducement stock option to purchase 285,000 shares of DiaMedica's common stock pursuant to the DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.