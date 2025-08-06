DiaMedica Appoints Julie Krop As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke, Wednesday said it has appointed Julie Krop as chief medical officer, effective immediately.

Krop succeeds Lorianne Masuoka, who has resigned for personal reasons.

Before joining DiaMedica, Krop with more than 20 years of experience, was CMO and Head of Development of PureTech Health, leading multiple rare disease programs from preclinical development through Phase 2 trials.

"Her extensive experience in the biopharma industry and track record of advancing innovative therapeutics from proof of concept to approval will be invaluable to our team as we advance toward late-stage clinical development of DM199. Additionally, Dr. Krop's previous experience in preeclampsia drug development will be beneficial as we work to provide a treatment for this significant unmet need," said Rick Pauls, President and CEO of DiaMedica.

