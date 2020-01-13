Dialog Semiconductor Q4 Preliminary Revenue Down

(RTTNews) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported that its preliminary revenue for the fourth-quarter declined to $381 million from $431 million last year.

Unaudited preliminary revenue and preliminary underlying revenue for the full year 2019 were about $1.566 billion and $1.420 billion respectively, compared to $1.442 billion in 2018.

The company said it will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 4 March 2020.

