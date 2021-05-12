Dialog Semiconductor Q1 Profit Surges, Revenue Up 47%

(RTTNews) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc. (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) Wednesday reported a 92 percent increase in first quarter net profit to $26.1 million, compared to last year's profit of $13.6 million last year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.36, up from $0.19 a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was $366 million, up 47 percent from the previous revenue of $249 million. The company noted that excluding the contribution of Adesto, revenue was 37 percent above last year's first quarter.

