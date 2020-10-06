Dialog Semiconductor Expects Higher Than Anticipated Revenue In Q3

(RTTNews) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS), expects to report higher than anticipated revenue for the third quarter ended 25 September 2020.

This is due to improving trends across the portfolio, in particular from PMICs, Bluetooth Low Energy, and CMICs, driven by the continuing strength of consumer demand for headphones, fitness trackers, digital watches, notebooks, and tablets. It anticipates this trend to continue into the fourth-quarter 2020.

For the third-quarter 2020, the company expects to report revenue of about US$386 million, above the high end of prior outlook of US$340 million to US$380 million.

The company will publish its third-quarter results on 5 November 2020.

