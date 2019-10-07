Dialog Semiconductor acquires Germany's Creative Chips

Contributors
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

Chip designer Dialog Semiconductor on Monday said it agreed to buy Germany's Creative Chips as part of its push into low-energy connectivity used for devices in the internet of things (IoT).

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chip designer Dialog Semiconductor DLGS.DE on Monday said it agreed to buy Germany's Creative Chips as part of its push into low-energy connectivity used for devices in the internet of things (IoT).

"The acquisition of Creative Chips is instrumental for Dialog, giving it a strong foothold in the Industrial IoT market, while still highly complementary to Dialog's current mixed-signal business," Dialog CEO Jalal Bagherli said.

Creative Chips is expected to generate sales of about $20 million in 2019, Dialog said, adding revenues were expected to grow by a quarter per year over the next few years. The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter.

Dialog, whose shares were 1.8% lower in early Frankfurt trade DLGS.F, will pay $80 million for the acquisition, with an additional consideration of $23 million based on revenues targets for the next two years.

The purchase will increase Dialog's sales in the area of wireless low power connectivity, configurable mixed-signal and power management integrated circuits, it said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More