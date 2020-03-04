US Markets

Dialog Semi sees chip supply chain back to normal in Q2

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

Dialog Semiconductor said on Wednesday it expected the chip supply chain and contract manufacturers to return to normal in the second quarter, after disruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic that first broke out in China.

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor DLGS.DE said on Wednesday it expected the chip supply chain and contract manufacturers to return to normal in the second quarter, after disruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic that first broke out in China.

The Anglo-German chip designer forecast 2020 percentage revenue growth in the mid-teens - excluding its legacy business supplying the main power chip for older Apple AAPL.O iPhones - in line with earlier guidance.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 4084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular