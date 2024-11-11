News & Insights

Stocks

Dialight Announces CFO Departure and Delays Results

November 11, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dialight (GB:DIA) has released an update.

Dialight PLC, a leader in LED lighting for industrial use, announced the departure of CFO Carolyn Zhang for personal reasons, with interim results now delayed until the end of November. Despite this leadership change, the company’s performance remains consistent with last year, showing stable revenue and a slight operating profit.

For further insights into GB:DIA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.