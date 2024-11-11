Dialight Announces CFO Departure and Delays Results

Dialight (GB:DIA) has released an update.

Dialight PLC, a leader in LED lighting for industrial use, announced the departure of CFO Carolyn Zhang for personal reasons, with interim results now delayed until the end of November. Despite this leadership change, the company’s performance remains consistent with last year, showing stable revenue and a slight operating profit.

