DIAL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the DIAL ETF (Symbol: DIAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.48, changing hands as high as $21.50 per share. DIAL shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIAL's low point in its 52 week range is $21.02 per share, with $22.1378 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.48.

