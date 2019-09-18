IPOs
XGN

Diagnostics provider Exagen prices $50 million IPO at $14, the low end of the range

Exagen, which sells blood tests that can diagnose, prognose, or monitor autoimmune diseases, raised $50 million by offering 3.6 million shares at $14, the low end of the range of $14 to $16. The company offered an additional 266,667 shares to maintain its deal size.

Exagen plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol XGN. Cowen, Cantor Fitzgerald and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.

