Biodesix, which provides diagnostic tests and services for lung disease and other unmet needs, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.



The company provides data-driven diagnostic solutions to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a primary focus in lung disease. It operates through two segments, diagnostic tests and diagnostic services. Biodesix currently has four diagnostic blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care.



The Boulder, CO-based company was founded in 2005 and booked $22 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BDSX. Biodesix filed confidentially on August 12, 2020. Morgan Stanley, William Blair, Canaccord Genuity and BTIG are the bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Diagnostics provider Biodesix files for a $75 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



