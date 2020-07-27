Diagnostics group Novacyt to launch more COVID-19 testing products

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Clinical diagnostics company Novacyt ALNOV.PA, NCYT.L - one of many healthcare companies whose shares have surged during the pandemic - announced on Monday more new products to test for the presence of the coronavirus.

Novacyt said it was developing a respiratory testing panel to diagnose and distinguish between the 'A' and 'B' types of influenza, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19, with the launch of this product expected in September in time for the 2020/21 flu season in the northern hemisphere.

"The immediate pipeline of new products is expected to drive incremental revenue for the company in the near-term, but Novacyt's strengthened financial position also means we are able to redefine our R&D pipeline for the next three years, which we expect to drive significant and continued growth opportunities in the longer-term," said Novacyt CEO Graham Mullis.

