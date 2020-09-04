Diagnostics group Novacyt launches two gene COVID-19 test

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Clinical diagnostics company Novacyt, one of many healthcare companies whose shares have surged during the pandemic, said it had launched a two gene test to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus.

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Clinical diagnostics company Novacyt ALNOV.PA, NCYT.L, one of many healthcare companies whose shares have surged during the pandemic, said it had launched a two gene test to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus.

Novacyt added that France's Haute Autorité de Santé, which advises the government on medical reimbursement, had told the company that the two gene COVID-19 test would qualify for reimbursement for use by French testing laboratories.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters