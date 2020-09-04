Diagnostics group Novacyt launches two gene COVID-19 test

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Clinical diagnostics company Novacyt ALNOV.PA, NCYT.L, one of many healthcare companies whose shares have surged during the pandemic, said it had launched a two gene test to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus.

Novacyt added that France's Haute Autorité de Santé, which advises the government on medical reimbursement, had told the company that the two gene COVID-19 test would qualify for reimbursement for use by French testing laboratories.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

