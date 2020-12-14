Diagnostics group Novacyt develops new tests to detect COVID-19, bird flu

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Clinical diagnostics group Novacyt, one of many healthcare companies whose shares have surged during the coronavirus pandemic, announced on Monday that it was developing three new tests to detect COVID-19 and bird flu.

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Clinical diagnostics group Novacyt ALNOV.PA, NCYT.L, one of many healthcare companies whose shares have surged during the coronavirus pandemic, announced on Monday that it was developing three new tests to detect COVID-19 and bird flu.

The company said it was launching a research-use-only (RUO) polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for a new strain of COVID-19, and developing two other new RUO PCR tests for avian influenza following recent outbreaks across Europe.

Novacyt's Paris-listed shares have surged by around 5,490% since the start of 2020, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 668 million euros ($810.8 million).

($1 = 0.8239 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters