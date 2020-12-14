Diagnostics group Novacyt develops new tests to detect COVID-19, bird flu

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Clinical diagnostics group Novacyt ALNOV.PA, NCYT.L, one of many healthcare companies whose shares have surged during the coronavirus pandemic, announced on Monday that it was developing three new tests to detect COVID-19 and bird flu.

The company said it was launching a research-use-only (RUO) polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for a new strain of COVID-19, and developing two other new RUO PCR tests for avian influenza following recent outbreaks across Europe.

Novacyt's Paris-listed shares have surged by around 5,490% since the start of 2020, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 668 million euros ($810.8 million).

($1 = 0.8239 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.