Diagnostics group Eurofins to expand COVID-19 testing, sets new 2022 goals

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

Laboratory testing and diagnostics company Eurofins set new financial targets for 2022 as it expands its offering for coronavirus testing, while posting third-quarter results on Thursday.

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Laboratory testing and diagnostics company Eurofins EUFI.PA set new financial targets for 2022 as it expands its offering for coronavirus testing, while posting third-quarter results on Thursday.

The company said it would expand such testing to include influenza and respiratory viruses, hoping to achieve revenues of 5.7 billion euros ($6.8 billion) by 2022.

"The group is introducing 2022 objectives, as 2022 should hopefully be the first year where the pandemic is brought under control," Eurofins said in a statement.

($1=0.8442 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More