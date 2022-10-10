US Markets
Diagnostics firm Bio-Rad in talks to merge with Qiagen - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER

California-based diagnostics company Bio-Rad Laboratories is in talks to merge with Qiagen NV, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - California-based diagnostics company Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO.N is in talks to merge with Qiagen NV QIA.DE, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks between the two companies have been going on for a while but an agreement unlikely for another few weeks, the report said.

Bio Rad, which manufactures and supplies products such as laboratory apparatus, instruments and diagnostics, has a market cap of $12.85 billion.

Both Qiagen and Bio-Rad did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

