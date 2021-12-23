Diagnostics company Quidel offers to buy Ortho Clinical for $6 bln

Adds details on deal, background

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp QDEL.O offered to buy peer Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings OCDX.O for about $6 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to expand its portfolio of diagnostic products.

Quidel said on Thursday it would acquire Ortho Clinical for $24.68 per share, representing a premium of 24.7% to Ortho Clinical's last close.

Ortho Clinical, backed by Carlyle Group CG.O, makes in-vitro diagnostics equipment and tests to monitor disease progression as well as determine patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions. It also has U.S. authorized COVID-19 tests.

The company was listed on the Nasdaq in January through an initial public offering.

