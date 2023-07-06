DIAGNOSTICOS DA AMERICA SA (DASA3) Price Target Decreased by 11.44% to 14.21

The average one-year price target for DIAGNOSTICOS DA AMERICA SA (DASA3) has been revised to 14.21 / share. This is an decrease of 11.44% from the prior estimate of 16.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 21.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.53% from the latest reported closing price of 12.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in DIAGNOSTICOS DA AMERICA SA. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASA3 is 0.01%, a decrease of 31.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.52% to 9,131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 3,701K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,980K shares, representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASA3 by 4.14% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,728K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,154K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 849K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMRGX - EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND INC Class M holds 743K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

