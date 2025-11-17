Diagnósticos da América (BOVESPA:DASA3) Price Target Increased by 15.39% to 2.04

The average one-year price target for Diagnósticos da América (BOVESPA:DASA3) has been revised to R$2.04 / share. This is an increase of 15.39% from the prior estimate of R$1.77 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$1.21 to a high of R$3.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.92% from the latest reported closing price of R$2.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diagnósticos da América. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASA3 is 0.00%, an increase of 68.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.54% to 5,208K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,131K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,486K shares , representing a decrease of 110.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASA3 by 68.47% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,082K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,729K shares , representing a decrease of 79.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASA3 by 64.69% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 413K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares , representing a decrease of 211.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASA3 by 79.44% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 168K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 150K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

