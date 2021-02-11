Talis Biomedical, which is developing diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Thursday.



The Menlo Park, CA-based company now plans to raise $173 million by offering 11.5 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. The company had previously filed to offer 10 million shares at the same range. At the revised deal size, Talis Biomedical will raise 15% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



The company's testing platform, called Talis One, is being developed as a sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled molecular diagnostic platform. It is developing Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women’s health, and sexually transmitted infections. Talis submitted a request for an Emergency Use Authorization to the FDA for its Talis One platform with COVID-19 molecular diagnostic assay in January 2021. It plans to initiate a clinical trial to support clearance of a 510(k) pre-market notification of its Talis One instrument with a test for chlamydia and gonorrhea in mid-2021, with the pre-market notification following in the 1H22.



Talis Biomedical was founded in 2010 and booked $12 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TLIS. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of February 8, 2021.



The article Diagnostic testing developer Talis Biomedical raises deal size by 15% ahead of $173 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

