Talis Biomedical, which is developing diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The company's testing platform, called Talis One, is being developed as a sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled molecular diagnostic platform. It is developing Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women’s health, and sexually transmitted infections. Talis plans to submit a request for an Emergency Use Authorization to the FDA for its Talis One platform with COVID-19 molecular diagnostic assay in January 2021. it also plans to initiate a clinical trial to support clearance of a 510(k) pre-market notification of its Talis One instrument with a test for chlamydia and gonorrhea in mid-2021, with the pre-market notification following in the 1H22.



The Menlo Park, CA-based company was founded in 2010 and booked $12 million in grant revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TLIS. Talis Biomedical filed confidentially on October 15, 2020. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Diagnostic testing developer Talis Biomedical files for a $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.