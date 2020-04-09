Diageo withdraws forecast, halts shareholder returns programme

Adds details on outlook, shareholder returns programme

April 9 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc DGE.L, the world's largest spirits maker, abandoned its annual forecast for sales and profit growth, and suspended its shareholder returns programme for the rest of the year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Johnnie Walker whisky maker said lockdowns imposed by governments across the world, including the closure of bars and restaurants, had significantly impacted its business.

Production facilities in many countries including India and in its key markets of Africa are closed, even though business in mainland China is slowly recovering with the gradual opening of bars and restaurants, Diageo said in a statement.

The company in February had estimated that the spread of coronavirus in greater China and the Asia Pacific region could knock up to $260 million off its profit in 2020.

"Given the global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the uncertainty around the severity and duration of the impact across multiple markets, we are not in a position to accurately assess the impact of this on our future financial performance," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company pulled its guidance for the year, which called for annual underlying net sales growth to come in towards the lower end of a 4% to 6% mid-term guidance range and operating profit growth to be roughly one percentage point ahead of net sales.

Diageo also said it was suspending its three-year multi-phase 4.5 billion pound shareholder returns programme for the rest of the year. In its first phase that ended on Jan. 31, the company had paid out 1.25 billion in the form of buybacks.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Reuters Messaging: siddharth.cavale.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.