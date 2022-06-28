Diageo to "wind down" Russia operations - spokesperson

Richa Naidu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, will wind down its business operations in Russia over the next six months, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest Western brand to withdraw.

"Our focus will remain on supporting our employees in the region and providing them with enhanced redundancy terms, while ensuring we comply with local regulations," a spokesperson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

