Diageo To Seek Delistings Of Ordinary Shares From Euronext Paris, Dublin

(RTTNews) - British alcoholic beverage firm Diageo Plc (DGE.L, DEO) announced Thursday that it intends to submit applications for the delisting of its ordinary shares from each of Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin.

The decision was taken following a review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to its listings in Paris and Dublin.

The company noted that the delisting of ordinary shares from Euronext Paris is subject to the approval of the board of directors of Euronext Paris. The delisting from Euronext Dublin is subject to the approval of Euronext Dublin. The delistings will not have any impact on Diageo's day-to-day operations in France or Ireland.

It is anticipated that the delisting from Euronext Paris will take effect on or around May 26, and from Euronext Dublin will take effect on or around May 30, subject to the approval of Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin respectively.

The decision will not imact Diageo's listings on the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

