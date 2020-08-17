US Markets

Diageo to buy Ryan Reynolds' gin through $610 mln Davos Brands deal

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Diageo DGE.L, the world's largest spirits maker, said on Monday it was buying Aviation American Gin, co-owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, through the acquisition of Aviation Gin and Davos Brands for up to $610 million.

Through the deal, Diageo will also own other brands in the Davos Brands' portfolio including Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal and TYKU Sake, with Reynolds retaining an ownership interest in Aviation American Gin.

