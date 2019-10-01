Diageo Prices Two-tranche Fixed Rate Bonds - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) launched a SEC-registered bond offering scheduled to settle on 3 October 2019. The Group will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Nomura acted as joint active book-running managers.

The $1.6 billion bond offering consists of $1 billion 2.375% fixed rate notes due 2029; and $600 million 2.125% fixed rate notes due 2024. The issuer of the bonds is Diageo Capital plc, with payment of principal and interest unconditionally guaranteed by Diageo plc.

