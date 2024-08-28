Diageo Prices €1.9 Bln In Aggregate Of Fixed Rate Euro-denominated Bonds

(RTTNews) - Diageo (DGE.L, DEO), on Wednesday, announced that it has priced €1,900 million in aggregate of fixed-rate euro-denominated bonds under its European Debt Issuance Programme. The issuer will be Diageo Finance plc, and Diageo plc will fully guarantee the payment of principal and interest.

The drawdowns will comprise the issuance of three series of bonds: (i) €700 million in bonds maturing on 28 February 2031 with a coupon of 3.125% per annum; (ii) €700 million in bonds due 30 August 2035 with a coupon of 3.375% per annum; and (iii) €500 million in bonds maturing on 30 August 2044 with a coupon of 3.750% per annum. The proceeds from each issuance will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

Banco Santander, S.A., Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc and NatWest Markets Plc have been appointed as active joint lead managers, and HSBC Continental Europe and UBS AG London Branch have been appointed as passive joint lead managers.

