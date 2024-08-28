News & Insights

Markets
DEO

Diageo Prices €1.9 Bln In Aggregate Of Fixed Rate Euro-denominated Bonds

August 28, 2024 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Diageo (DGE.L, DEO), on Wednesday, announced that it has priced €1,900 million in aggregate of fixed-rate euro-denominated bonds under its European Debt Issuance Programme. The issuer will be Diageo Finance plc, and Diageo plc will fully guarantee the payment of principal and interest.

The drawdowns will comprise the issuance of three series of bonds: (i) €700 million in bonds maturing on 28 February 2031 with a coupon of 3.125% per annum; (ii) €700 million in bonds due 30 August 2035 with a coupon of 3.375% per annum; and (iii) €500 million in bonds maturing on 30 August 2044 with a coupon of 3.750% per annum. The proceeds from each issuance will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

Banco Santander, S.A., Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc and NatWest Markets Plc have been appointed as active joint lead managers, and HSBC Continental Europe and UBS AG London Branch have been appointed as passive joint lead managers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.