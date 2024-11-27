Diageo price target lowered to 2,500 GBp from 3,200 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Diageo (DEO) to 2,500 GBp from 3,200 GBp and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DEO:
- Diageo Announces Dividend and Director Shareholdings
- DHL, Diageo team with deployment of Nikola hydrogen fuel cell trucks
- Diageo Announces Voting Rights and Executive Shareholdings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.